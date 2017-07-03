Illinois Man Being Held Without Bond In Connection With Kidnapping

An Illinois man is now being held without bond in connection with the kidnapping of a Chinese exchange student.

Yingying Zhang went missing back on June 9.

She was a researcher at the University of Illinois.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Brendt Christensen pulling over to talk to Zhang.

Then she got in the car and they drove away.

Police say the car in the video matches Christensen's.

He is due back in court for a bond hearing Wednesday.