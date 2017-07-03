Traverse City Fire Department Captain Krantz Celebrating 45 Years Of Service

“I love the job, the job is fantastic, I wouldn't have another job,” said Captain Krantz of the Traverse City Fire Department.

While some people count down the days until they retire, some pass that day by 20 years.

Captain Glen Krantz has been serving the city for 25 years and 20 years before that down state.

Celebrating 45 years of service this Friday.

His father was a firefighter for 30 years and has followed in his footsteps.

Those around him say that he never stops and you can count on him if anything needs to be done day or night.

He believes in leading by example and works to instill that in other firefighters every day.

“It’s like a family, we're here for 24 hours a day so you watch young guys come here and have families and watch babies being born and watching kids grow up just like mine did when I first came here,” said Captain Krantz.

Captain Krantz says he doesn't see himself retiring anytime soon.