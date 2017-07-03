Hillman Community Mourns Loss of Great Friend, Brother

The Hillman community mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy, a house fire took his life.

Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical.

“When we arrived on scene. There was only one person in that home; three people were sleeping when the fire broke out,” says Hillman Fire Department Chief Jim Thompson.

The person inside the home was 7-year-old Daniel Hunt.

The other two inside were able to get out, as firefighters rushed-in, in an attempt to save Daniel.

“Within minutes there were two teams making entry into the home to rescue the individual. Those people put their lives on the line and did everything that they possibly could,” said Chief Thompson.

Daniel was rushed to a hospital in Alpena, where he died from his injuries.

In Hillman, young Daniel already had an impact, he just completed the 1st grade.

“Being his principal I was in his classroom every day. Daniel was a sweet young man that tried very hard. He was making gains and was looking forward to being in 2nd grade,” said Hillman Elementary School Principal Dr. Pamela Rader.

A member of the town's little league, he will be remembered for being a great friend and brother.

“Daniel was a sweet young boy that loved sports, he had lots of friends, and he had cousins at the school that he was very close to, he always had a smile on his face, and he always went the extra mile,” said Rader.

The school plans on putting a memorial tiger statue outside Hillman Elementary at the start of the school year in honor of Daniel’s life.