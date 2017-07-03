Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Retirement Income Planning

Even more independence is in your future, in the form of retirement, every Tuesday a show airing on 9&10 gives you everything you need to know about retirement finances.

It’s called Retiring Well with Michael Reese.

Every week focuses on a different topic to help you figure out what options work best for you and your finances when it comes time to retire.

This week we're talking all about retirement income planning and making sure you create a long-term plan for withdrawals.

“In retirement you're going to typically want to draw money from your portfolio and so you need to be aware of different things as far as how much you can withdraw, what are going to be the tax implications those types of things,” Jon Torbet, financial advisor, Centennial Wealth said.

Catch Retiring Well every Tuesday morning at 10.