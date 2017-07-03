Kids and Turtles Race Cherry Festival Style

A crowd of kids and parents showed up to the F and M Park for a day at the races, where slow and steady is the way to go.

Families competed in a growing festival tradition—turtle racing.

Kids were able to bring their own pets from home, or borrow a veteran racer from the National Cherry Festival.

The slow, but exciting contest was fun for everyone to see, but more importantly, it got some kids to come out of their shells.

Lily Lafaive raced her little buddy Jingles.

"My turtle likes it because he likes to be outside, and I like racing,“ she said. “It's fun to be around people and see a bunch of turtles."

Like so many of the events at the National Cherry Festival, parents say this is something their children look forward to all year.