Maple City Man Sentenced to Prison for Driving While Intoxicated, Hitting Man

A Maple City man will spend up to five years in prison for being drunk behind the wheel and hitting a man who was getting his mail.

Deputies say Dwayne Mikowski was drunk when he crossed the center line on South Lake Shore Drive in March and seriously hurting the victim.

Because of previous drunk driving offenses, Mikowski was sentenced as a repeat offender.