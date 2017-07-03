Missuakee Co. Man Heads to Jail After Breaking into Home, Inappropriately Touching Woman

Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, the Clare Fire Chief says crews are on scene of a fire.
Between the tree and the table, that's where shoreline fruit lives. We are taking a fruit we've celebrated for almost 100 years in Northern Michigan and sharing them with the world, while making sure they're safe to eat along the way.
7 year-old Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman. Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical...
Tens of thousands of people visit the National Cherry Festival, and with all those people comes a lot of traffic.
Even more independence is in your future, in the form of retirement, every Tuesday a show airing on 9&10 gives you everything you need to know about retirement finances.
A crowd of kids and parents showed up to the F and M Park for a day at the races, where slow and steady is the way to go.
Grabbing a cup of fresh cherries is one way to enjoy the fruits of a festival, but cherries are certainly versatile.
A Maple City man will spend up to five years in prison for being drunk behind the wheel and hitting a man who was getting his mail.
A Missaukee County man accused of breaking into a woman's home and touching her while she was in bed will spend less than a year in jail.
A Grand Rapids man is dead after drowning in the Muskegon River. The Newaygo County Sheriff's Department says Dwight Coleman went underwater when he got off his tube to swim after something on Saturday.
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
Deputies in Mecosta County are looking for the vehicle that left the scene of an accident early Sunday morning.
A fireworks accident in Branch County was caught on Snapchat. The Bronson Fire Department rushed out to Gilead Lake just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
A Grand Rapids man is dead after he drowned Saturday afternoon on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.
In a new update, police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township on Saturday.
President Trump is battling it out with the press after posting a controversial video to Twitter.
A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
Details are limited right now, but there is news of a car driving into a crowd of people in Boston.
