Missuakee Co. Man Heads to Jail After Breaking into Home, Inappropriately Touching Woman

A Missaukee County man accused of breaking into a woman's home and touching her while she was in bed will spend less than a year in jail.

Scott Tombaugh was sentenced to six months in jail, and five years’ probation.

He pleaded no contest to home invasion and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct late last month.

In March, the victim left her doors unlocked expecting her boyfriend to return home.

That’s when deputies say Tombaugh came in and touched her.