National Cherry Festival Hole-In-One Contest Tees Off

A National Cherry Festival favorite teed off Monday.

The week long hole-in-one contest began Monday at both the Grand Traverse Resort and Bay Meadows Golf Course.

Golf enthusiasts have until Friday to take a swing at daily prizes for the top 14 golfers.

A final shootout happens Saturday to determine a winner.

"It is for all experience levels. You know, from the juniors we had some five and six-year-olds here. The nice thing on the qualifier is the qualifying holes are only 75, 80 yards,” Bob Lober, event director said.

Finalists will also have a chance at a new car if they get a hole-in-one at the shootout.