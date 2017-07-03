Wexford County Sheriff's Office Phone Lines Back Up After Outage - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Wexford County Sheriff's Office Phone Lines Back Up After Outage

Wexford County’s administrative phone line is back on after an outage since before 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday.

The office was able to make outbound calls but not receive incoming calls.

Emergency calls to 911 operated as usual, it was only the administrative line affected.