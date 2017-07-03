Jack's Journal: Shoreline Fruit

Between the tree and the table, that's where Shoreline Fruit lives.

We are taking a fruit we've celebrated for almost 100 years in Northern Michigan and sharing them with the world, while making sure they're safe to eat along the way.

The cherry capital of the world, we celebrate the harvest, but what happens after that?

A stop at Shoreline Fruit north of Traverse City gave me the answer!

In a nondescript building the cherries are moving 24/7, every day but Christmas. Rules are strict and enforced, including this lovely ensemble!

“We are dealing with things people put in their mouth. It's a ready to eat product. There are regulations on how we conduct ourselves from security standpoint bio terrorism,” John Sommavilla, CEO, Shoreline said.

And the staff is trained and follow the rules!

So what about the cherry, it's picked then sent to be pitted and stems removed.

“From there it's either into a bucket with sugar on top which we call a five plus one or they go into an IQF box. Individually quick frozen cherries. From there to a freezer,” Sommavilla said.

Those freezers are set to 10 below.

Cherries can last two to three years, but this plant keeps the cherries moving all matter of processing, to drying or checking for any stray pits or stems.

Shoreline's product line includes dried cherries, cherry concentrate and medicinal powders.

The market for our cherries is worldwide, and it is all a team effort.

“The growers grow, the processors pit them and we market them and sell them. It's a great industry,” Sommavilla said.

When the orchards bring them to harvest this plant will be ready. Processing the great cherries and sharing them with the world.