Sights and Sounds: US Army Golden Knights Air Show

Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
Deputies in Mecosta County are looking for the vehicle that left the scene of an accident early Sunday morning.
A fireworks accident in Branch County was caught on Snapchat. The Bronson Fire Department rushed out to Gilead Lake just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
A Grand Rapids man is dead after he drowned Saturday afternoon on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township was electrical.
President Trump is battling it out with the press after posting a controversial video to Twitter.
A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
Details are limited right now, but there is news of a car driving into a crowd of people in Boston.
