National Cherry Festival Offers Bike Valet, Encourages Bikers

A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
With so many people here, navigating Traverse City traffic and trying to find a parking spot this week can be a real headache.
Bay Harbor, hugging the shores of Lake Michigan on Little Traverse Bay, is well known for its marina district.
People across the Great Lakes teamed up to protect our greatest natural resource, water. In this first time event, the All Hands On Deck Team gathered in Sault Sainte Marie to work towards keeping the Great Lakes great.
Near Liberation in Iraq as Iraqi forces are pushing ISIS elements out of their last major Iraqi stronghold, the northern city of Mosul.
Details are limited right now, but there is news of a car driving into a crowd of people in Boston.
In a new update, police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township on Saturday.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township was electrical.
Isabella County Police say a man was injured when his ORV hit a deer shortly after midnight Monday morning.
A fireworks accident in Branch County was caught on Snapchat. The Bronson Fire Department rushed out to Gilead Lake just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies in Mecosta County are looking for the vehicle that left the scene of an accident early Sunday morning.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township was electrical.
A Grand Rapids man is dead after he drowned Saturday afternoon on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.
A fireworks accident in Branch County was caught on Snapchat. The Bronson Fire Department rushed out to Gilead Lake just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
President Trump is battling it out with the press after posting a controversial video to Twitter.
A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
Several state-run parks and public services are temporarily shut down across nearly a dozen states.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
Details are limited right now, but there is news of a car driving into a crowd of people in Boston.
