Eight injured in Highway Rollover in Wexford Co.

A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.

Wexford County police say it happened on U.S.131, near the 174 mile marker, just before 10 a.m. on Monday.

Of the eight people inside, seven were injured and transported to hospitals. The extent of the injuries are unknown, but police say they are not life-threatening. 