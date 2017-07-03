Taxi Drives into Crowd Near Boston Airport

A mobile home is destroyed after a fire ripped through it Monday night. Now crews are trying to figure out why.
A wanted West Michigan man was arrested in Mason County after the sheriff says he was intoxicated and crashed his car.
Details are limited right now, but there is news of a car driving into a crowd of people in Boston.
Police say an Alpena County man is dead after he overdosed from vaping a liquid version of a strong opiate.
The first vineyard and winery to plant roots on the Leelanau Peninsula is shutting its doors, leaving behind stories of family and tradition.
Boaters spending the holiday on the crystal clear waters of Torch Lake. Getting the 4th off to an early start. Thousands of people are expected to head out to the sand bar.
A sizzling sound is gracing the ears more and more in Northern Michigan. But firing up that grill comes with its own dangers.
An Illinois man is now being held without bond in connection with the kidnapping of a Chinese exchange student.
While some people count down the days until they retire, some pass that day by 20 years.
The Workshop Brewing Company for one is just down the street from the open space, which is the center of the action right now. Many locals and out-of-towners fill their location during the festival.
7 year-old Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman. Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical...
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
In a new update, police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township on Saturday.
A Grand Rapids man is dead after drowning in the Muskegon River. The Newaygo County Sheriff's Department says Dwight Coleman went underwater when he got off his tube to swim after something on Saturday.
A fireworks accident in Branch County was caught on Snapchat. The Bronson Fire Department rushed out to Gilead Lake just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
