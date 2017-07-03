BREAKING: Taxi Drives into Crowd Near Boston Airport

A Taxi drove into a crowd of people near a Boston airport Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the “cab pool” area of Logan International Airport.

Massachusetts State Police say 10 people were injured, some seriously.

Preliminary investigation revealed the cause was a case of operator error. Police say the driver stepped on the gas instead of the break unintentionally.

Video shows a white cab with front-end damage stopped against a building near some picnic tables.

The incident is still under investigation.

