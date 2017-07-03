UPDATE: ISIS Suicide Bomb Blast Kills 15 in Camp for Displaced

Iraqi forces say they are near liberation as they push ISIS elements out of their last major Iraqi stronghold, the northern city of Mosul.

The city is expected to be fully liberated soon.

At least 15 people were killed, among them four children and a captain in the Iraqi police, when a suicide bomber detonated a device in a camp for internationally displaced people on Monday.

ISIS said they were targeting members of the Iraqi military.

Iraqi forces say there were seven female suicide bombers in the battle for Mosul on Monday alone. Some exploded on fleeing families.