Isabella County Man Injured After Deer Hit ORV

Isabella County Police say a man was injured when his ORV hit a deer shortly after midnight Monday morning.

The driver, who is from Denver Township, struck a deer on West Rosebush Road and was thrown from his ORV. It rolled over.

His injuries include a possible fractured back and abrasions.

The driver was able to make his way to a residence nearby for help. 