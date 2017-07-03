Fireworks Explosion in Branch County Injures 4 People

A fireworks accident in Branch County was caught on Snapchat.

The Bronson Fire Department rushed out to Gilead Lake just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Six people were lighting off large fireworks on an empty pontoon boat in the middle of the lake.

A spark went into the bucket holding the other fireworks, and they all exploded at once.

Six people on the boat jumped into the water.

Three were sent to the hospital with burns.

One other person has minor burns.