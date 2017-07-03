National Cherry Festival Features 150 Community Events

This week visitors enjoying the National Cherry Festival will have the chance to participate in 150 different community events.

Some are being offered for the very first time this year.

Today, the National Cherry Festival hosted their first annual Yoga by the Bay.

The free 90 minute class is sponsored by Bikram Yoga and attracted more than 80 participants of all ages.

Amy DeShano, a Bikram Yoga instructor, says the new tradition is all in hopes of promoting an active lifestyle in the community.

“It’s a great opportunity to try it especially if you're intimidated by yoga," She said. "If you've never tried it, it’s a great opportunity to bring it to the community and introduce it to people everywhere.”