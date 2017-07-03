MTM On The Road Celebrates Fourth of July at Traverse City's National Cherry Festival

“Oh jeez -- it means everything to me.” Joe served in the Air Force from 1967 through 1970, and he's talking about the American flag.

“Oh jeez -- it means everything to me.” Joe served in the Air Force from 1967 through 1970, and he's talking about the American flag.

Happy Fourth of July Northern Michigan! If you’re still looking for a way to celebrate with family and friends, look no further. Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival is in full swing this week with 150 family friendly activities! The eight day celebration includes races, concerts, fair rides, and so much more. Celebrate America with On The Road today as we preview the week of festival activities and learn some cherry cooking tips.