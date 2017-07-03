UPDATE: Police Investigation in Death of 7-Year-Old, Montmorency Co. House Fire

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township was electrical.

It happened along M3-32 on Saturday around 3 a.m. A caller alerted dispatch to the fire, saying a young boy was still inside the home.

First responders retrieved him and transported him to Mid-Michigan Hospital. Police say he died of his injuries in the fire.

The Red Cross is providing services to the victims of the fire.

The investigation continues by the Montmorency County’s Sheriff’s Department, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and MSP’s Alpena Post.