UPDATE: Name of 7-Year-Old Who Died in Montmorency Co. Fire Released

The 7-year-old who died in a fire in Hillman Township on Saturday has been identified.

The boy’s name was Daniel Thomas Hunt.

Montmorency County police say, after preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire was electrical.

It happened along M3-32 around 3 a.m. A caller alerted dispatch to the fire, saying a young boy was still inside the home.

First responders retrieved him and transported him to Mid-Michigan Hospital. Police say he died of his injuries in the fire.

The Red Cross is providing services to the victims of the fire.

The investigation continues by the Montmorency County’s Sheriff’s Department, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and MSP’s Alpena Post.