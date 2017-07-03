Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Rizzo, Karma & Ulric

“Oh jeez -- it means everything to me.” Joe served in the Air Force from 1967 through 1970, and he's talking about the American flag.
President Trump's Voter Integrity Commission is facing some stiff resistance as it investigates alleged widespread voter fraud.
It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
A mobile home is destroyed after a fire ripped through it Monday night. Now crews are trying to figure out why.
A wanted West Michigan man was arrested in Mason County after the sheriff says he was intoxicated and crashed his car.
Details are limited right now, but there is news of a car driving into a crowd of people in Boston.
Police say an Alpena County man is dead after he overdosed from vaping a liquid version of a strong opiate.
The first vineyard and winery to plant roots on the Leelanau Peninsula is shutting its doors, leaving behind stories of family and tradition.
Boaters spending the holiday on the crystal clear waters of Torch Lake. Getting the 4th off to an early start. Thousands of people are expected to head out to the sand bar.
7 year-old Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman. Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical...
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A fireworks accident in Branch County was caught on Snapchat. The Bronson Fire Department rushed out to Gilead Lake just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
