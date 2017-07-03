Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Rizzo, Karma & Ulric

It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Rizzo, Karma and Ulric - just three of Northern Michigan's many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Rizzo is a 2-year-old Beagle Mix. She is spayed. Rizzo is very sweet and loving! She would do well in just about any home, as long as it has a fence. Rizzo is waiting to meet you at the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City.

Karma is a 7-year-old Domestic Medium Hair. She is spayed. Karma is very cuddly but she can be a little sassy! Karma is also very independent. If you think Karma would make a great addition to your family, you can meet her at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Ulric is a 14-year-old St. Bernard. He is housetrained, neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. Ulric is very kind but a little timid with new people. He is looking for a quieter home with adults. Ulric is at the Chippewa County Animal Control Shelter in Sault Ste. Marie now, but is looking for his forever family!

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!