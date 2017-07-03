Antrim Police Investigating Death After UTV Crash

Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened on the Satterly Lake Rd. and Satterly Lake Trail in Mancelona Township.

The passenger, Kelsey Grace Liepa, was pronounced dead at the scene after a serious head injury. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the UTV, Stevie Ray Prottenger, was wearing a seatbelt and uninjured. Police say he lost control during a left turn, the UTV flipped and pinned Liepa underneath.