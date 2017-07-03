2017 Michigan Duck Stamp, Prints Released

The Michigan Duck Hunters Association teamed up with the Department of Natural Resources to introduce the 2017 Michigan Duck Stamp!

This year’s collector’s edition duck stamp and prints feature a pair of northern shovelers, painted by Virginia artist Guy Crittenden.

Proceeds from stamp sales are used for projects that help conserve wetlands and waterfowl habitats.

The Michigan Waterfowl Stamp Program was created in 1976 and has become popular across the nation.

If you’re interested in buying the collector’s edition stamps or the limited-edition prints, click here.