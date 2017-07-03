Law Enforcement Keeps Close Eye On Torch Lake Over 4th Of July Holiday

This week visitors enjoying the National Cherry Festival will have the chance to participate in 150 different community events.
This week visitors enjoying the National Cherry Festival will have the chance to participate in 150 different community events.
In a new update, police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township on Saturday.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township was electrical.
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
This week people are flocking to Traverse City for the 91st National Cherry Festival.
This week people are flocking to Traverse City for the 91st National Cherry Festival.
The Michigan Duck Hunters Association teamed up with the Department of Natural Resources to introduce the 2017 Michigan Duck Stamp!
The Michigan Duck Hunters Association teamed up with the Department of Natural Resources to introduce the 2017 Michigan Duck Stamp!
Law enforcement is continuing a strict watch over Torch Lake through this extended holiday weekend.
Law enforcement is continuing a strict watch over Torch Lake through this extended holiday weekend.
Those living along the Cheboygan River are working with local officials to improve water safety.
Those living along the Cheboygan River are working with local officials to improve water safety.
German police say they believe more than a dozen people are dead after a bus crashed into a truck and burst into flames on a Bavarian highway.
German police say they believe more than a dozen people are dead after a bus crashed into a truck and burst into flames on a Bavarian highway.
Several state-run parks and public services are temporarily shut down across nearly a dozen states.
Several state-run parks and public services are temporarily shut down across nearly a dozen states.
The Salvation Army is hosting a camp for kids that might not otherwise get the chance to go.
The Salvation Army is hosting a camp for kids that might not otherwise get the chance to go.
Deputies in Mecosta County are looking for the vehicle that left the scene of an accident early Sunday morning.
Deputies in Mecosta County are looking for the vehicle that left the scene of an accident early Sunday morning.
A Grand Rapids man is dead after he drowned Saturday afternoon on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.
A Grand Rapids man is dead after he drowned Saturday afternoon on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.
President Trump is battling it out with the press after posting a controversial video to Twitter.
President Trump is battling it out with the press after posting a controversial video to Twitter.
A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
Several state-run parks and public services are temporarily shut down across nearly a dozen states.
Several state-run parks and public services are temporarily shut down across nearly a dozen states.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A 7 - year old boy is dead after a house fire in Hillman Township.
A 7 - year old boy is dead after a house fire in Hillman Township.
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Dozens of antique cars in Traverse City Sunday as they completed the Great Race.
Dozens of antique cars in Traverse City Sunday as they completed the Great Race.
After 42 years the Boskydel Vineyard is closing it's doors. The vineyard says winery and tasting room operations will shut down in 2018.
After 42 years the Boskydel Vineyard is closing it's doors. The vineyard says winery and tasting room operations will shut down in 2018.