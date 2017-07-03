Law Enforcement Keeps Close Eye On Torch Lake Over 4th Of July Holiday

Law enforcement is continuing a strict watch over Torch Lake through this extended holiday weekend.

They're still expecting about 950 boats out there.

9&10’s Lauren Scafidi is at Torch Lake to tell us about why law enforcement is keeping a close eye on boater activity this year.

It started because of a party that was promoted two years ago.

The party got out of hand when several people at Torch Lake were issued MIPs, people were trespassing on private property, and trash littered the lake.

Last year they had more law enforcement present on and off the lake, which helped calm things down. They said they'll have the same amount of law enforcement out this year.

“Better law enforcement...not better, but they did different things,” says Dockside owner, Gordy. “Like this entrance right here. And they have it clearly marked. And a stronger police presence...Word is out that Torch Lake is more family oriented.”

