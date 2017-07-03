Community Members Work To Improve Security Along Cheboygan River

Those living along the Cheboygan River are working with local officials to improve water safety.

The Cheboygan River Preservation Association is teaming up with the Cheboygan County sheriff’s office and the DNR to keep those on the river safe.

The association is posting signs and fliers around the area in an effort to battle no wake law violations on the waterway.

Those living in the area are concerned about swimmers’ safety due to the speed of the boats using the river.

They are also concerned that the boats’ wakes will cause soil erosion.

