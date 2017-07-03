18 Believed Dead After German Tour Bus Crash

German police say they believe more than a dozen people are dead after a bus crashed into a truck and burst into flames on a Bavarian highway.

It happened early Monday morning when a bus carrying a German senior citizens' tour group rear-ended a truck at the end of a traffic jam on a highway in Bavaria, near the Czech border.

18 people are believed to be dead.

Another 30 were injured and some seriously.

