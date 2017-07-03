President Trump Targets Media With Controversial Twitter Post

President Trump is battling it out with the press after posting a controversial video to Twitter.

The mock video lashes out at what he calls the 'dishonest' media.

The video was edited from a 2007 WWE broadcast.

It shows then-reality TV star Donald Trump tackling someone whose head is replaced with the CNN logo.

Politicians and journalism advocacy groups are criticizing the post.

But the Trump Administration is backing the president, saying he has a right to defend himself when he feels he's being attacked.

CNN responded to the tweet Sunday, calling it 'juvenile' and claiming 'it's a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters.'