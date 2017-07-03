Federal Lawsuit Against Public Funding For Little Caesars Arena Dropped

This week people are flocking to Traverse City for the 91st National Cherry Festival.
President Trump is battling it out with the press after posting a controversial video to Twitter.
A federal lawsuit against public funding for the new Little Caesars Arena has been dropped.
You know the significance of 9-1-1, but 8-1-1 is important, too.
The cost of owning a car or truck in Michigan is going up.
Deputies in Mecosta County are looking for the vehicle that left the scene of an accident early Sunday morning.
Dozens of antique cars in Traverse City Sunday as they completed the Great Race.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights wowing crowds Sunday in Traverse City during the second air show of the National Cherry Festival.
After 42 years the Boskydel Vineyard is closing it's doors. The vineyard says winery and tasting room operations will shut down in 2018.
DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend. But it comes with concerns.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
A 7 - year old boy is dead after a house fire in Hillman Township.
A Grand Rapids man is dead after he drowned Saturday afternoon on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.
Deputies in Mecosta County are looking for the vehicle that left the scene of an accident early Sunday morning.
Dozens of antique cars in Traverse City Sunday as they completed the Great Race.
DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend. But it comes with concerns.
A D.J’s party on Higgins Lake kicked off Saturday and law enforcement was on standby to make sure everyone who was there was having fun legally.
After 42 years the Boskydel Vineyard is closing it's doors. The vineyard says winery and tasting room operations will shut down in 2018.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights wowing crowds Sunday in Traverse City during the second air show of the National Cherry Festival.
