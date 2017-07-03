Federal Lawsuit Against Public Funding For Little Caesars Arena Dropped

A federal lawsuit against public funding for the new Little Caesars Arena has been dropped.

The lawsuit was filed by activist Robert Davis and City Clerk candidate Etta Wilcoxon.

They argued the project shouldn't be funded without a vote from people living in Detroit.

Their attorney submitted a court notice Saturday to dismiss the case.

The city council approved nearly $35 million in taxpayer-funded bonds for the project.

Davis says the case isn't over and he's pursuing a related lawsuit to get the issue before the voters.