Leelanau County based Boskydel Vineyard to Close

After 42 years the Boskydel Vineyard is closing it's doors.

They vineyard says winery and tasting room operations will shut down in 2018.

The vineyard operations will continue after the shutdown.

The owners say they are pursuing other interests.

The vineyard says they hope to lease out their space and are selling off their current inventory. 