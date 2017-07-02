Mecosta County Accident Sends One to Hospital

Deputies in Mecosta County are looking for the vehicle that left the scene of an accident early Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Northland Drive and 8 Mile Road in Mecosta Township.

Deputies say a vehicle heading north on Northland Drive was t-boned by a vehicle going west on 8 Mile.

The passenger of the northbound vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say westbound vehicle left the scene and headed south on U.S. 131.