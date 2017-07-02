Grand Rapids Man Drowns on Muskegon River in Newaygo County

A Grand Rapids man is dead after he drowned Saturday afternoon on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Department says they got the call just before 4:00 p.m. about someone going under the water near a spot called Devils Hole in Brooks Township.

They say the man was on a tube, jumped off to swim for something and went under the water.

Divers from the Newaygo Fire Dive Rescue Team and Newaygo County Sheriff's Department found the body of Dwight Coleman about 1 1/2 miles downriver several hours later.