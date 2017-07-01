7-year-old boy Dies in Montmorency County House Fire

A 7 - year old boy is dead after a house fire in Hillman Township.

Details are extremely limited but we know the fire started just after 3:00 A.M. Saturday morning.

Montmorency County deputies say the fire happened along M-32 in Hillman.

The boy who died was taken by ambulance to Mid-Michigan hospital in Alpena where he later died.

His name has not been released.

The fire is under investigation.

