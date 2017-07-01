Wexford County Deputies Arrest Two After Short Motorcycle Chase

Two people are in jail after one of them lead Wexford County Deputies on a short chase on a motorcycle.

Deputies tried to stop two motorcyclists on N. Mitchell St. and E. 34 Rd. for speeding early Friday morning

One motorcycle pulled over while the other left and lead police on a short chase.

One person was arrested for operating under the influence.

The other was arrested on a statewide warrant.

We will have the names of the men when they have been arraigned.