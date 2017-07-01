Michigan Car Insurance Rates Set to Increase

The cost of owning a car or truck in Michigan is going up.

Starting Saturday the Catastrophic Claims Association will collect $170 per registered vehicle.

That’s up from $160.

The insurance fund was created to reimburse insurers for claims that exceed $545,000.

A 2016 study of insurance rates found that Michigan still claims the top spot for the highest premium in the nation at an average of $2,738 vs the number two spot of $2,297 in Montana.