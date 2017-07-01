Michigan Car Insurance Rates Set to Increase

The Cadillac Freedom Fest parade moved through downtown Saturday morning as hundreds took it all in.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the National Cherry Festival Air Show today! In case you didn’t get a chance to check out the Air Show, we’ve put together a slideshow of incredible photos from the event.
A D.J’s party on Higgins Lake kicked off Saturday and law enforcement was on standby to make sure everyone who was there was having fun legally.
The US Air Force Thunderbirds soaring in the skies above Traverse City Saturday afternoon.
As many were out in Traverse City enjoying the National Cherry Festival, festival staff, police and security made sure everything ran smoothly.
The cost of owning a car or truck in Michigan is going up.
The U.S. Coast Guard is dealing with an increase in fake calls in the Great Lakes area.
The bill continues to grow from legal proceedings involved in the Flint water crisis.
A man riding a motorcycle was seriously hurt after deputies say he t-boned a vehicle Friday night.
An open ramp event at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station took place on Friday night, ahead of the National Cherry Festival.
DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend. But it comes with concerns.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
At least one person is dead and at least six others are hurt after a shooting at a hospital in New York City.
Friday, the Manistee County prosecutor justified the deadly force by an officer after a tense standoff between him and an armed man.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
Two years after chaotic Fourth of July Weekend on Torch Lake Kalkaska Sheriff and locals are hoping this year will be better.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
An open ramp event at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station took place on Friday night, ahead of the National Cherry Festival.
