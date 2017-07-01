Coast Guard Sees Spike in Fake Calls in Great Lakes Area

The U.S. Coast Guard is dealing with an increase in fake calls in the Great Lakes area.

The Great Lakes Area Coast Guard says they have received 160 hoax calls made across the Great Lakes area this year.

That’s nearly triple the amount from last year.

They say the hoax calls put boaters at risk because they can divert search and rescue responders during a real emergency.

People making the fake calls could face six years in prison and a $250,000 fine.