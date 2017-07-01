Police And Security Make Sure Things Run Smooth At National Cherry Festival In Traverse City

As many were out in Traverse City enjoying the National Cherry Festival, festival staff, police and security made sure everything ran smoothly.

The festival expects around 500 thousand people throughout the entire eight days.

Each year people pack the carnival, downtown, open space, concert venues and more.

With so many people, festival staff makes sure to work close with Traverse City Police, Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police.

The festival also hires extra security to make sure everyone stays safe, which is their number one priority.

“It’s important, we love collaboration. were very involved in our community and we want everyone to feel very safe here at the Cherry Festival, so we do as much as we can to make that apparent,” says Kat Paye, Executive director of the festival.

Police and security will be around monitoring the festival all eight days.