Flint Water Crisis Legal Bill Grows

The bill continues to grow from legal proceedings involved in the Flint water crisis.

At least $14 million has been spent hiring lawyers from at least 33 law firms, according to state records.

The costs are expected to go up.

Attorney General Bill Schuette has spent $4.4 million so far on his probe.

The Department of Environmental Quality has spent $3.8 million, the State Health Department $1.1 million, and the governor’s office has spent $4.2 million.