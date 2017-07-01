Flint Water Crisis Legal Bill Grows

The cost of owning a car or truck in Michigan is going up.
The U.S. Coast Guard is dealing with an increase in fake calls in the Great Lakes area.
The bill continues to grow from legal proceedings involved in the Flint water crisis.
A man riding a motorcycle was seriously hurt after deputies say he t-boned a vehicle Friday night.
An open ramp event at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station took place on Friday night, ahead of the National Cherry Festival.
Preparations are underway in Traverse City, as businesses get ready for one of their busiest weeks all year. The National Cherry Festival draws huge crowds from all over the world. The extra traffic means a tremendous boom for local businesses.
At least one person is dead and at least six others are hurt after a shooting at a hospital in New York City.
A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, will stand trial on another sexual assault case.
Autographs were being handed out at the sector Soo Coast Guard Friday morning, but it wasn't the normal John Hancocks.
DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend. But it comes with concerns.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
Friday, the Manistee County prosecutor justified the deadly force by an officer after a tense standoff between him and an armed man.
Two years after chaotic Fourth of July Weekend on Torch Lake Kalkaska Sheriff and locals are hoping this year will be better.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
