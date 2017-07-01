Motorcyclist Injured in Mecosta County Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Motorcyclist Injured in Mecosta County Crash

A man riding a motorcycle was seriously hurt after deputies say he t-boned a vehicle Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of 11 Mile Road and 90th Avenue in Morton Township in Mecosta County.

The man was knocked off his motorcycle and had to be airlifted to Grand Rapids.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Deputies are still investigating.