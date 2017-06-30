Fife Lake Man Heads to Prison for Abusing Daughter

A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.

Rodger Nesto was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for child abuse first degree.

And at least 14 years in prison for child abuse 2nd degree, with 432 days of credit.

In 2016, the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office received a call about possible child abuse in Garfield Township.

When they got to the house they found the girl with bruising and a possible head injury.