Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Heads to Trial for Another Sexual Assault Case

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, will stand trial on another sexual assault case.

Nassar will now have to go to trial in Eaton County after testimony from three more alleged victims.

He was originally facing sex crimes in Ingham County on accusations he molested six young gymnasts while they were being treated for injuries, while facing separate charges in federal court for having child porn.

Right now, Nassar and Michigan State University are being sued by dozens of women and girls who say they're victims.