St. Ignace US Coast Guard's Mascot Onyx Greets Visitors at Engineers Day

A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, will stand trial on another sexual assault case.
Autographs were being handed out at the sector Soo Coast Guard Friday morning, but it wasn't the normal John Hancocks.
preparations are underway in Traverse City, as businesses get ready for one of their busiest weeks all year. The National Cherry Festival draws huge crowds from all over the world. The extra traffic means a tremendous boom for local businesses.
An open ramp event at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station took place on Friday night, ahead of the National Cherry Festival.
DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend. But it comes with concerns.
A familiar sound will be ringing through 3 Northern Michigan counties on Saturday. The Salvation Army will be ringing bells as part of their “Christmas in July” fundraiser. Red kettles will be at 10 locations across Antrim, Emmet, and Charlevoix counties...
Two years after chaotic Fourth of July Weekend on Torch Lake Kalkaska Sheriff and locals are hoping this year will be better.
Lake City is bustling for the Fourth of July that they call "the greatest." And this year, there's a certain kind of holiday cheer in the air.
Another local festival is celebrating freedom for the 7th year in a row. The aptly-named Cadillac Freedom Festival is bringing barbeque, carnival fun and local craftsmanship to the Cadillac Commons this weekend.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A Cadillac family is okay after a scary encounter with a bear. They woke up to the bear in a tree swatting at their horse. The family called the DNR who killed the bear because it had been aggressive several times before.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
The concern of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city had some people taking to the streets Thursday night.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.
Police responded to the United Methodist Church in Manistee around 2 Thursday afternoon.
A family of five, facing lots of damage after last weekend's rain storm and their insurance can't help them out.
