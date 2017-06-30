Lake City's 'Greatest Fourth In The North' Returns With Christmas Theme

Lake City is bustling for the Fourth of July that they call "the greatest."

And this year, there's a certain kind of holiday cheer in the air.

Lake City's Greatest Fourth in the North draws in thousands to Missaukee County every year and it started Friday, June 30th.

The Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce expects around 2,500 this year to enjoy local vendors throughout town.

They are bringing back the classics, including musical guests, the karaoke contest, marathons and battle of the bands.

All leading up to the grand parade and fireworks on Tuesday.

This year, the theme aims to bring a little Christmas spirit.

“We were very happy for this year,” says Heather Jensen, Executive Director of the Lake City Area Chamber. “It is Christmas in July, so what a great way to celebrate our local tree industry and our Christmas tree farmers in our area. And we haven't done it before, so it's very exciting.”

Take a look at the Chamber’s web-page for the Greatest Fourth in the North for more scheduling details.