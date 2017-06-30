Cadillac Freedom Festival Sets Up For Seventh Year Celebrating Independence Day

Another local festival is celebrating freedom for the 7th year in a row.

The aptly-named Cadillac Freedom Festival is bringing barbeque, carnival fun and local craftsmanship to the Cadillac Commons this weekend.

The Thunder by the Lakeshore motorcycle show returns - along with a new "Blues, Brews and Barbeque" buffet.

Friday night’s Water Fire Tribute pays respect to those who fought for our freedom.

"It's a chance for people, the community to come down, enjoy a weekend at the beautiful facility that the city has put together and provided for us and celebrate our nations independence and our freedom to do this kind of stuff,” says Brian Chapman, event chair for the Cadillac Freedom Festival.

The torch lighting in Cadillac starts at 9 p.m. Friday night, followed by a showing of “Despicable Me” sponsored by the Cadillac City Fire Department.

Take a look at the festival’s web-page for more scheduling information.