Salvation Army Ringing Bells for "Christmas in July"

A familiar sound will be ringing through 3 Northern Michigan counties on Saturday.

The Salvation Army will be ringing bells as part of their “Christmas in July” fundraiser.

Red kettles will be at 10 locations across Antrim, Emmet, and Charlevoix counties. All the money goes directly back to the counties they serve. Helping people in need of food or electricity.

The Salvation Army says most of their donations come during Christmas time, so this is an important reminder that they help out people in the community, all year-round.

“The money goes right back into the community and the nice thing is people are familiar with the kettles at Christmas time. This provides us an opportunity during the Fourth of July weekend to share with folks that the need goes on year-round,” said Salvation Army Petoskey Envoy Greg Irwin.

If you can't make it one of the stores on Saturday, you can always stop at any of their locations.