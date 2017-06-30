Multi-Agency Resource Center Set Up To Help Isabella County Flood Victims

Isabella County is continuing to help flood victims.

Friday, a multi-agency resource center was set up to help.

The event was all day at the Commission on Aging, just a week after Isabella County faced a storm that created deviating flooding.

Several agencies had stations set up, including Greater Lansing Food Bank, the health department, Red Cross and more.

They provided tons of food, hygiene products, cleaning kits and even services to help flood victims.

The county hopes this mobile bank will help people as they work to get back on their feet.

“The people in the community have really been devastated with the flood. It was declared an emergency by the local government and the state government, and it’s critical that we pull together as a community to help the citizens,” said Toni Prabucki, Isabella County DHHS.

The county also told us the Chippewa River is at safe levels, but urge people to be cautious because of debris in the water.