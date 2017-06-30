US Coast Guard Air Station Filled With Thousands For National Cherry Festival Open Ramp

Excitement surrounding the National Cherry Festival is building.

Thousands of people are flocking to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City for the open ramp ahead of weekend air shows.

People are eagerly making their way around to all of the different aircraft featured in this year's air show.

Cars lined up more than an hour before the doors opened.

A lot of people are still on their way, but plenty wanted to be one of the first ones to arrive.

Excited visitors are mingling with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Thunderbirds and many others.

The open ramp goes on until 8:30 Friday night.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader all weekend long for what’s going on at the National Cherry Festival coverage.