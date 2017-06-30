Chicken with Charred-Rosemary Vinaigrette

Total 45 min; Serves 4

Ingredients:

- Four 4-inch rosemary sprigs

- 3 Tbsp. Champagne vinegar

- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

- ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

- Kosher salt and pepper

- 6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

- One 10-oz. package frozen artichoke heart quarters, thawed

- 1 pint cherry tomatoes

- ½ cup drained caperberries

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Roast two of the rosemary sprigs directly on the oven rack for 5 minutes, until charred. Leave the oven on. Strip off the leaves, then finely crush them; discard the stems. In a small bowl, whisk the leaves with the vinegar, mustard and ¼ cup of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

2. In a large, deep skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook skin-side down over moderately high heat, turning once, until well browned, 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

3. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the skillet. Stir in the artichokes, tomatoes, caperberries and the remaining rosemary sprigs. Top with the chicken and roast for 15 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the chicken registers 165 degrees. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and serve, passing more vinaigrette at the table.