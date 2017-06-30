Cheboygan County Man Sentenced to Prison for Sex Crimes Involving Children

A Northern Michigan judge went above sentencing guidelines to punish a man who admitted to sexually abusing two children under 13.

Stanley Peek Jr., of Cheboygan, will spend at least 14.5 years in prison for second-degree sex crimes and sexual abuse of a child.

The Cheboygan County prosecutor says Peek abused the two children while they were visiting his home in 2015 and 2016, and was copying child porn with his computer.

The judge went above sentencing guidelines for Peek, citing the victims' ages and Peek's likelihood to reoffend.